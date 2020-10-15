Wallace Bailey Kemp
January 13, 1927 - October 12, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Wallace Bailey Kemp, 93, passed away peacefully Oct. 12, 2020, into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, with his family by his side.
Celebration of Life Graveside: 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the TCU Frog Club, TCU Box 2977140, Fort Worth, Texas 76129, and note T. Ross Bailey Scholarship Fund on the check or visit frogclubgift.tcu.edu
and in the comments section please note the designation as: In memory of Wally Kemp, a gift to the T. Ross Bailey Scholarship Fund.
Wallace, better known as "Wally," to everyone who knew him, was born in Delavan, Illinois Jan. 13, 1927, as the only child of Reau and Carrie Bailey Kemp. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was proud to serve his country on a navy ship in Japan at the end of WWII. Wally was gregarious, full of life, generous and shared his enthusiasm and zeal with his wife of 62 years, Barbara Kemp, and two daughters who loved him dearly. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Wally Kemp founded Bene-Marc Sports Insurance in 1973. With too many accolades to mention, Wally went on to be a well-respected founder and visionary in the sports insurance market nationwide. If you ask those who know Wally best, they will tell you he had "three families," which he loved equally. First was his biological family, next his work family where he was lovingly nicknamed "Wally Bear," and finally his adopted TCU family where purple runs in his veins. Wally's love for life was infectious to all who knew him. Whether boating, playing golf, enjoying a TCU sporting event, or serving in the community or on a local board, Wally never met a stranger. You could always hear him saying, "How can I help?"
It is with thanks and gratitude to those who loved him well that his family can tenderly release Wally into his eternal resting place in heaven until we are united once again.
Survivors: Wife, Barbara Kemp; daughters, Vicki Kemp and Lisa Hall and husband, Patrick; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren who will miss him greatly.