Wallace George Bir Jr. Obituary
Wallace George Bir Jr. FORT WORTH--Wallace George Bir Jr., a longtime resident of Creve Coeur, Mo., passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. SERVICE: A Requiem will be sung at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 2920 Azle Ave., Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or a benefitting children with special needs. Wallace was born in Louisville, Ky., in 1951 to Wallace Bir Sr. and Mary Jo DeFuria Bir. After his father's death in 2006, he and his mother, moved to Fort Worth to be near their Texas family. Wally was cared for during his lifetime by his parents and sisters. He brought joy to everyone he met and developed a love of rock collecting, jewelry making, and listening to the Beatles and Elvis. "Uncle Wally," to his nieces, nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews, was always a joy to be around. Uncle Wally enjoyed reading, playing games, and going to the movies with them. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Mary Jo Bir. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Suzanne Kramer and husband, Gerald Kramer, of Fort Worth and Mary Pat Martin of Lee's Summit, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank his caregiver, Donna Johnston, for making Wally a member of her family. We are also grateful for Reyna Duenas for her care and support.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
