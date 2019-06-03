Wallace Marvin Daily Jr. HURST--Wallace Marvin Daily Jr., 81, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 S Main St., Keller, Texas, 76248. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in Ridge Park Cemetery, 410 N. Thompson St., Hillsboro, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Lucas Funeral Home, Keller. Marvin was born March 22, 1938, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Wallace Marvin "Shorty" Daily Sr. and Lucy Taylor Daily. At age 12, Marvin met the woman who would become his lifelong sweetheart, Clara Arnold. They were wed July 7, 1956, a marriage that lasted until her death on June 10, 2017. During their 60-plus years together, they built a thriving business, Unico Fabrication. The highlight of Marvin's life was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As the oldest son out of seven children, Marvin felt the mantle of leadership from an early age and carried it as long as he lived. He had a huge heart for people, and his many philanthropic activities made a lasting impact on his community. He was a 32nd-degree Mason in the South Hills Lodge in Fort Worth, and he was named a Melvin Jones Fellow for his 40-plus years of service in the Southside Lions Club. At Southside as well as his churches, he often played Santa Claus to entertain children in the community, and he was known for many other random acts of kindness. He also served as a deacon and a school board member at Temple Baptist Church in Fort Worth; later in life, he and Clara attended Messiah Baptist. Throughout his life, Marvin was known to love striking up a conversation with anyone about anything. He always had a competitive spirit: At Hillsboro High School, he played in the 1955 state championship football game, and, later in life, he loved playing games, especially anything with dominoes or poker chips. Marvin was known to the world by many names. On his football team, he was "Big Marvin." To his grandchildren, he was their beloved "PaPa," and "Daddy" to his children. His peers in the Fort Worth business community called him "Starvin' Marvin," and his employees called him "Mr. Marvin" or "Bossman." Marvin was preceded in death by his wife; his parents: and two sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Kathleen Schmidt. SURVIVORS: Marvin is survived by his children, Ken Daily and wife, Pam, Kem Kidwell and husband, B.D., Karen Stewart and husband, Mike, Kelvin Daily, Krist Roan and husband, Kenny, and Kathy Morgan and husband, Marshall; grandchildren, Allyson Kidwell-Prindle, Jarod Daily, Adam Stewart, Autumn Kidwell, Jeffrey Stewart, Austen Kidwell, Jacob Roan, Blake Morgan, John Daily, Taylor Morgan, Joshua Daily, Tanner Roan, Tatum Roan, Sydney Morgan, and Cole Morgan; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gerald Daily, Jim Daily, Larry Daily, and Diane Pritchett. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

