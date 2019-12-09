|
Wallace Wyeth Hutchison FORT WORTH--On Nov. 17, 2019, a beautiful and sunny Sunday afternoon, Wallace Wyeth Hutchison went peacefully to join his mother and sister in heaven with the Lord. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102, with a small reception to follow. MEMORIALS: Donations in Wallace's memory may be made to the Tarrant County Archives, 200 Taylor St., Fort Worth, TX 76102 or the First Presbyterian Church. Born June 4, 1937, Wallace spent his entire life in Fort Worth enriching the lives of both his family and friends. Wallace was the most loving and loyal person you would ever care to know. He dedicated himself to genealogy and the Tarrant County Archives spending endless hours becoming an incredible source of information for figuring out Fort Worth family histories. Wallace's co-workers will tell you his mind was razor sharp and yet his delivery of information was always with a gentle patience. Wallace spent many years serving on the Tarrant County Historical Commission where so much beautiful history was linked to him and his beloved city of Fort Worth. He was also a very patriotic man and could be counted on to man his local voting place at every election. Wallace loved his Trinity Terrace community and made many friends over the years. He enjoyed participating in activities and was always available on Tuesday evening to call the numbers on Bingo night. He enjoyed helping those around him and socializing with his neighbors. Wallace will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him unconditionally. Wallace was preceded in death by his father, Chalmers Hutchison; mother, Virgile Pitner Hutchison; and sister, Patricia Hornberger Dezell. SURVIVORS: Wallace is survived by nieces, Martha Lynn Moore (Roger), Catherine D. Altamura (Peter); cousins, Martha Emily York, Jean Roach (John), Jane York (Wanen); and five grandnieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 9, 2019