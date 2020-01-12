Home

Walt Paquette

Walt Paquette Obituary
Walt Paquette FORT WORTH--Walt Paquette, 90, a retired structural engineer from General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin), went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5550 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. before the Mass. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania and N.E. 28th St., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Rita Catholic Church Music Ministry or to a .
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
