Walter Anthony Brady Jr. FORT WORTH--Walter Anthony Brady Jr., 53, of Fort Worth passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls. MEMORIALS: Community Hospice of Texas, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Walter was born Jan. 13, 1966, in Fort Worth to Martha and Walter Anthony Brady Sr. He graduated from Midwestern State University with a degree in finance. He was employed at J.C. & W.F. Reynolds in Wichita Falls. Walter enjoyed traveling, especially to New Mexico and Arkansas, as well as, hunting and fishing with family, friends, and his loyal Labrador Retrievers. He loved to entertain, share funny stories and keep up with his numerous lifelong friends and neighbors. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, MaryAnne Brady. SURVIVORS: His beloved daughter, Rose, the light of his life; siblings, Robert (Teresa) Brady, John (Julianna) Brady, Mary (Chris) Matthews, Matthew (Catherine) Brady; aunt, Moonyeen Reynolds; numerous close nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Rose's mother, Margaret Kuempel Brady.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019