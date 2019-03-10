Walter Bickley Saner FORT WORTH--Walter Bickley Saner, 91, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Donations in memory of Walter may be made to Lord of the Streets, 3401 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77004, or the . Walter Bickley Saner was born in Oak Park, Ill., to Orlando Bryant and Dorothy Saner. He graduated from Kerrville Tivy High School in 1944, spent one year in the Army Air Corps, and graduated in petroleum engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1950. He spent his entire career until retirement in 1986 working for the same organization, Chicago Corporation, and successor companies, including Champlin Petroleum Co and finally Union Pacific Resources. In 1952 he married Margie Emma Saner. They had two children, Gary and Brenda. After Margie's passing in 1993, he married Barbara Clarkin in 1996 and fully embraced her family of seven children, 37 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He and Barbara traveled to every corner of the world, including Antarctica. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Margie; two brothers, William Bryant Saner and Charles Randolph Saner; and one stepson, Kevin Capper. SURVIVORS: He is survived by son, Gary Saner (Ester) of Kerrville; daughter, Brenda Schneemann (Max) of Big Lake; grandchildren, Colby Schneemann (Norma) and Whitney Crim (Regan), both of San Angelo; four great-grandchildren; six nephews and nieces; wife Barbara's large clan; lifelong friends, Jimmy King and Toby Jobes; and dear friends, Tut Bartzen, Joe Herzer, Bobby Lane, John and Maureen Patton, and Mike and Mary Shearer. Walter also treasured his friends in the Over The Hill Mob, some of whom still remain.



