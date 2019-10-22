|
Walter Bock Jr. WILLOW PARK--Walter Bock Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Walter was born May 5, 1946, to Walter W. Bock Sr. and Kathryn Bock in Freeport, N.Y. He graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in 1964 and Yankton College in South Dakota in 1968. Walter retired from the United Parcel Service after 25 years with a safe driving record. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Willow Park, and a volunteer for Meals On Wheels of Weatherford. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry L. Mote; and sister-in-law, Debra Dowd. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elizabeth A. Bock; daughter, Melissa Bock; mother-in-law, Barbara Mote, all of Willow Park; brother-in-law, Billy Dowd of Weatherford; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019