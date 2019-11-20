|
Walter C. Winters WACO--Walter C. Winters, 99, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Houston. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Methodist Downtown, 1300 Austin Ave. (formerly Austin Avenue Methodist Church) with Reverend Tim Jarrell of Waco officiating. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco. Burial: Aurora Cemetery, Aurora, Texas. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com. Walter was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Jan. 8, 1920. His father, Leslie, worked for a truck manufacturer, and his mother, Pearl, was a housewife. He graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne and attended Evansville College for two years, graduating from Purdue University in mechanical and aeronautical engineering. He later received an MBA from Texas Christian University. Walt worked as an engineer for Boeing in Seattle, Bendix in New Jersey and General Dynamics in Waco. He retired as program chairman for the Mechanical Technology department in what is now the Waco campus of Texas State Technical College in 1985. He was past president of the Society of Mechanical Engineers and SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives). Walt was an excellent bridge player who enjoyed winning his Silver and Ruby Life Masters degrees at age 94. He was an active member of Austin Avenue Methodist Church for 50 years. Walt was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Winters; mother, Pearl Winters; brothers, Paul and Wayne Winters of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Ellis Winters. SURVIVORS: Walt is survived by his son, Dan Winters and wife, Lori, of Colleyville, Texas, and their four sons, Matthew, Michael, Sam and Tim Winters; daughter, Katherine Wolf and husband, Rob, of Houston and their daughter, Samantha Wolf of Chicago. The family would like to thank Pastor Tim Jarrell and Dr. Darrell Pietsch, M.D., for their kind attention to dad.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019