Walter Charles Brauer BEDFORD--Walter Charles Brauer passed away peacefully at his son's home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (NOT COVID). Walter was born in Belleville, Ill., on 3/1/31 (easy password to remember). He served in the U.S. Navy and fought in the Korean War (Ok-conflict). After the war, he put himself through college and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. In 1956 he married the love of his life, Marilyn Wiegers, best wife and mom in the whole world. They had 55 wonderful years together. They lived 10 years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they began to raise four wonderful kids (maybe some bias). They moved to the Chicago area in 1973 where Walt began a career with Motorola. In 1976 they asked him to move to North Texas (Hurst) to help start up the Motorola plant in Fort Worth. It was the best decision the Brauer family ever made. Walter left Motorola in 1981 and worked until retirement for Fidelity Investments, which included a brief stint in Sandy, Utah. Walter became a decent skier well into his 70s! In every city they lived, they made lifelong friends, with whom he and Marilyn loved playing bridge, bunco, partying and losing money at the slot machines. After Marilyn passed away in 2010, Walter was lucky enough to find love again. He married Tamita Pasteur in 2013, and they enjoyed four years together until Tamita;s death in 2017. Walter loved having a good time and was generally known as a S--- Disturber. He loved to dance (not a good visual) at weddings and parties; traits he unfortunately passed down to a couple of his kids. We could also count on dad to let us know the price of bananas, and he loved when they were $.29 per lb. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan; a trait, which he fortunately passed down to the kids and grandkids. He was also a huge Notre Dame football fan and made memories attending one of the games with his daughter. Walter was an active and longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford. SURVIVORS: Walter is survived by his children, David (Kit), Ken, Julie Cope (David), Susan Calvery (Craig); and grandchildren, Megan, Amanda, Natalie, Matthew, Melanie, Nick, Davie, Stephen and Cole. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford, Texas, with interment following in Bear Creek Cemetery in Euless, Texas. Visitation: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, with rosary at 7 p.m., at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bear Creek Cemetery online or to P.O. Box 414, Euless, Tx 76039.