Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Walter David "Dave" Dunmyer

Walter David "Dave" Dunmyer Obituary
Walter David "Dave" Dunmyer FORT WORTH -- Walter David "Dave" Dunmyer, 76, passed away Feb. 4, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Donations to be made to Vitas Hospice of Fort Worth. Dave was brilliant, brave, funny, caring, patient and kind. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend to many. He maintained his quick wit and sense of humor during his last remaining days. Dave will be missed more than words can describe. Dave believed in the golden rule to treat everyone as you would want to be treated. His family and friends will honor his legacy with this guiding principle. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Carolyn S. Dunmyer; daughter, Christine Dunmyer Cope and husband, Andrew D.; grandsons, Gabe Cope, Corbin Cope; sisters, Patricia Dunmyer Hudson and husband, Robert E., Carolyn Dunmyer White and husband, Michael D.; brothers, Robert E. Dunmyer and wife, Carolyn, Paul R. Dunmyer, and wife, Carol Ellen; many beloved nieces and nephews; extended family members, James and Barbara Zeig and family, and Paul D. and Ruth Cope and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019
