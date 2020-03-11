Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
For more information about
Walter Witty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Witty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. "Buzzy" Witty III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. "Buzzy" Witty III Obituary
Walter E. "Buzzy" Witty III CANYON LAKE--Walter E. "Buzzy" Witty III of Canyon Lake, Texas, formerly of Hurst, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake, Texas. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: It would be greatly appreciated if, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Altus Hospice, The Humane Society, or to his family. Walter was born Sept. 11, 1959, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Walter and Mary Witty of Hurst, Texas. Walter married the love of his life, Margo, on Sept. 9, 2006. He retired from H-E-B Grocery Deli in 2016. Walter was an avid gardener and an awesome cook. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Margo Witty; his sister, Toni (Keith) Howen of Fort Worth, Texas; his nephew, Josh Howen and great-niece, Molly Howen of Fort Worth, Texas; his brothers-in-law, Jim (Betty) Griffin of Hurst, Texas, and Phillip (Sharie) Moore of Canyon Lake, Texas; and his loving fur babies, Harley, Lefty, and Boo. DOEPPENSCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME New Braunfels, 830-625-3434 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -