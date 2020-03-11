|
Walter E. "Buzzy" Witty III CANYON LAKE--Walter E. "Buzzy" Witty III of Canyon Lake, Texas, formerly of Hurst, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake, Texas. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: It would be greatly appreciated if, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Altus Hospice, The Humane Society, or to his family. Walter was born Sept. 11, 1959, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Walter and Mary Witty of Hurst, Texas. Walter married the love of his life, Margo, on Sept. 9, 2006. He retired from H-E-B Grocery Deli in 2016. Walter was an avid gardener and an awesome cook. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Margo Witty; his sister, Toni (Keith) Howen of Fort Worth, Texas; his nephew, Josh Howen and great-niece, Molly Howen of Fort Worth, Texas; his brothers-in-law, Jim (Betty) Griffin of Hurst, Texas, and Phillip (Sharie) Moore of Canyon Lake, Texas; and his loving fur babies, Harley, Lefty, and Boo. DOEPPENSCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME New Braunfels, 830-625-3434 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020