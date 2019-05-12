Home

Walter Earl Castleberry Obituary
Walter Earl Castleberry FORT WORTH--Walter Earl Castleberry, a Vietnam veteran, entered rest Tuesday, May 7, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Golden Gate COGIC, 4801 Wilbarger St. Burial: 2 p.m., DFW National Cemetery. Wake: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. SURVIVORS: A loving and devoted wife, Climonce Castleberry; daughter, Christina (Jacobi) Robinson; three brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019
