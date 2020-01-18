|
Walter Edward Weems Jr. MCKINNEY--Walter Edward Weems Jr. was born to Walter Edward Weems Sr. and Leta Burl Bowling Weems Sept. 6, 1937, in Houston, Texas. He passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 20, 2019, at St Luke's Episcopal Church, Denison. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Weems family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Manna Ministries of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), or . Walter and his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, shortly after his birth. He lived there until 1961. Walter graduated from Paschal High School in 1955. He sang in the Texas Boys Choir. He attended Texas Wesleyan University and graduated with a BA in Chemistry. He enlisted in the Army Reserves and was stationed in Fort Ord in California and Fort Gordon in Georgia. He was an MP criminal investigation officer. In 1960 he married Mary Lynn Chowning in Fort Worth, Texas. They moved to Denison, Texas, in 1961 where they raised their three daughters together. He was employed by Brookside Division of Safeway Stores as a chemist. He retired as plant superintendent in 1995. Then in 1994, after 34 years of marriage, his wife Lynn passed away. Walter was a member of the Jaycees Club and the Elks Lodge. He served as a Civil Service commissioner and Junior Achievement representative for Safeway. He served on the vestry at St. John's Episcopal Church in Pottsboro, Texas. He was president and served on the board of the Surrender House in Denison, Texas. He was the vice president of the Kiwanis Club. He was also a board member of the Corpus Christi halfway house. Walter was a servant. Walter loved to travel, play tennis, fish on lakes and ponds, and he was an artist. He painted beautiful artwork. In 1995 Walter married Elizabeth Alicia Weems. They were married just short of 25 years. Walter was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Susie Norton. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Alicia Weems of the home; his sister, Dana Moody of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his children, Mary Hicks and her husband, David, of Dryden, N.Y., Margaret Weems, also of Dryden, N.Y., Catherine Montes and her husband, Mike, of Manlius, N.Y., Clay Hunt and his wife, Kristin, of Southlake, Texas, and Megan Martin and her significant other, Preston Hicks, of Pottsboro, Texas; grandchildren, Dean Hicks and significant other, Shannon O'Connor, Cate Hicks, Makayla Montes, Matt Montes, Stella Hunt, Hattie Hunt, and Lux Hunt; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. BRATCHER FUNERAL HOME Denison, 903-465-2323 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020