Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Walter Delashmit
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Justin Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Delashmit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. Delashmit


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter H. Delashmit Obituary
Dr. Walter H. Delashmit Jr. JUSTIN--Dr. Walter H. Delashmit Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a long illness. SERVICE: was held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Justin Cemetery in Justin, Texas. Walter was born in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 14, 1944. He attended several outstanding universities earning advanced technology and completed a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating on 2003. The 41 years working in the aerospace industry earned him a number of awards and outstanding accomplishments. Walter was an avid runner, winning many trophies. In 1998 he ran the Boston Marathon. SURVIVORS: Walter is survived by his loving wife, Janice' sons, Mark and Rick; grandchildren; brother, Robert; sisters, Nancy Wright and Judy Russell; stepsons, Russell and Darren Moncrief.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.