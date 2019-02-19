|
Dr. Walter H. Delashmit Jr. JUSTIN--Dr. Walter H. Delashmit Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a long illness. SERVICE: was held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Justin Cemetery in Justin, Texas. Walter was born in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 14, 1944. He attended several outstanding universities earning advanced technology and completed a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating on 2003. The 41 years working in the aerospace industry earned him a number of awards and outstanding accomplishments. Walter was an avid runner, winning many trophies. In 1998 he ran the Boston Marathon. SURVIVORS: Walter is survived by his loving wife, Janice' sons, Mark and Rick; grandchildren; brother, Robert; sisters, Nancy Wright and Judy Russell; stepsons, Russell and Darren Moncrief.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019