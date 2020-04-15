|
Walter "Walt" H. Wileman SOUTHLAKE--Walter "Walt" H. Wileman, 86, entered into eternal life on Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, live streamed at http://theheartlandchurch.com. Entombment: Blue Bonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Walt's name to Encompass Hospice of DFW, 901 W Rosedale St., Suite 250, Fort Worth, TX, 76104. Walter Wileman was born Oct. 23, 1933, the second of five children born to the late Edward Wileman and the late Ellen Rankin Wileman in South Bend, Ind. He would attend school in South Bend, graduating from Clay High School. Being the son of employees of the University, he often joked that he "went through" Notre Dame. When pressed for a time, he would jokingly reply, "When I visited the campus." Shortly after high school, he would marry Mary Ruth Hazelip on June 27, 1953. For the next 66 years, she would be his constant companion, helpmate and supporter. His work with The Associate Corporation of North America would require their constant transfer and moving. The experience allowed them to live in various cities, most recently, Chicago, before settling in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He retired at the age of 59 as executive vice president after 30 years of service. Not one to sit still, he would soon become the founder and CEO of Orion Financial Group, retiring for the second time at the age of 71. During his entire time in the Dallas area, he was a pillar for his church, The Heartland Church in Carrollton (previously Christ Temple in Irving). The church would benefit from his loyalty, support and leadership. The fellow congregants will be forever thankful for his dedication and faithful service. He would serve as board member, business administrator, group leader and director of the Primetimers, the seniors group of the church. He oversaw numerous financial campaigns and served as a mentor to many, freely giving advice when requested. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Billy and George. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mary Ruth Wileman; children, Steve Wileman, Terri Wileman Katz, Doug Wileman and his spouse, Jill, Michael "Mike" Wileman and his spouse, Deanne; grandchildren, Joshua Katz and his spouse, Kandace, Ashli Katz and her fiance, Byron Blackwood, Whitney Wileman, Wes Wileman, Justin Wileman and his spouse, Melinda, Kayla Wileman Sadler; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Bobby; also his sisters, Janet Rogers and Evelyn Hinton.
