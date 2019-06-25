Walter James Pearson Sr. ALVARADO--Walter James Pearson, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Walter was born July 30, 1930, in Macon, Ga., to Ralph and Pearl Pearson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Walter served his country in the United States Army where he was drafted during the Korean War. He also served as an MP for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was a member of the National Guard and the Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion Post 569. He retired from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after 52 years of service. After retirement, Walter spent his days outside--fishing, gardening, raising chickens, and tinkering in the workshop. Walter was preceded in death by his two wives, Annette Virgina Pearson and Francis Ennis Pearson; son, Walter James Pearson Jr.; great-grandson, Collin Reed McKee; two sisters; and three brothers. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Gwen Engel and husband, Richard, Teresa Lucko and husband, Cal, Donna Phillips, and Cynthia Kruse and husband, Marty; son, Douglas Pearson and wife, Katy; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Hines and husband, Sonny; and brother, Richard Pearson and wife, Susan.



