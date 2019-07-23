Home

Walter Lee Williams CROWLEY--Walter Lee "Bud" Williams passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Bud was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Fort Worth. He retired from Lockheed after 28 years of service in 2007. He was an active member of Boulevard Baptist Church for many years. Bud married Linda, the love of his life, in 1968 and was a loving father to Timothy, David, and Rebekah. Bud enjoyed spending his time with his 11 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 23, 2019
