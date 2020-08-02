1/1
Walter Louis "Trey" Huzarevich III
Walter Louis "Trey" Huzarevich III FORT WORTH--Walter Louis "Trey" Huzarevich III, 48, much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Trey was born July 22, 1971, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Walter L. "Skip" Huzarevich Jr. and Cheryl Gabbard Huzarevich. He graduated from Paschal High School and attended Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Over a successful career in the digital prepress field, Trey developed his talents in his family's business, Fort Worth Linotyping/Lino Graphic Services, and at ColorMark Printing in Carrollton, Texas. He was well-respected in the industry, and his skill in the graphic design tool, Adobe Illustrator, was unparalleled. Trey's attention to detail and fine craftsmanship carried over to his personal interests as well. He was passionate about gunsmithing and woodworking. Trey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter L. Sr. and Pat Henry Huzarevich, and Wanda and Bill Gabbard; aunt, Pattianne Huzarevich Nolan; and uncle, Michael Anderson. SURVIVORS: Parents, Walter L. Jr. and Cheryl Huzarevich; brother, Conrad Huzarevich and wife, Courtney; nephews, Conrad "Jack" Huzarevich and Gavin Huzarevich; aunts and uncles, Tom and Lori Huzarevich, Julianne Huzarevich, and Michael Gabbard; and numerous cousins and lifelong friends. Trey's passionate and gentle spirit will forever be an inspiration to his family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
