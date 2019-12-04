|
Walter Newton McFarland FORT WORTH--Walter Newton McFarland, 83, went to Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church, Hurst, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place # 105, Fort Worth, TX 76114. Walter was born June 15, 1936, to Jack and Irene McFarland. Walter was a bigger than life man and loved his family, friends and served God his entire life. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Leslie Kem McFarland. SURVIVORS: Wife of 50 years, Cecelia McFarland; daughter, Vicki Clark (Dan); sons, Jack and Shane McFarland (Tammy); two sisters; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019