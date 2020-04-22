Home

Walter T. Johnson FORT WORTH -- Walter T. Johnson, retired educator with the Fort Worth ISD and a devoted husband, father and grandfather fell into a peaceful eternal rest on April 15, 2020 with his wife, Sadie at his side. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Thur., Apr. 23, Laurel Land Memorial Park. A Memorial Service is planned at St. Andrews United Methodist Church at a later date. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years, Sadie Johnson; daughter, Kendra (Alex); granddaughter, Rowan Ireland; sister, Vermeta Montgomery ( Thomas); and a host of other relatives, students and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020
