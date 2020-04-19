Home

Walter Bostick
Walter Virgil "Corky" Bostick

Walter Virgil "Corky" Bostick Obituary
Walter Virgil "Corky" Bostick FORT WORTH--Walter Virgil "Corky" Bostick, 91 years young, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. MEMORIAL: will be held at a later date. Corky was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Vernon, Texas, to Louis Arthur and Mary Ellis Bostick. Corky was a most creative individual, making a variety of specialty items throughout his life, including hand-carved and painted walking sticks, carved and decorated emu eggs, and railroad spike insects. He also was a collector of things he appreciated, such as elephant statues, crystal balls, cactus and large boulders. Corky was one of the oldest retired Fort Worth firefighters. He loved his brotherhood of firefighters and their commitments to one another. He may be most remembered by many as a co-creator of the "Dog Train." He and his younger brother, Eugene, received much notoriety from their efforts to shelter, feed and "entertain" the numerous stray dogs, which seemed to seek them out. He will truly be missed by his family and extended group of friends of all ages. Corky was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Cecile. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Eugene (Pat) of Fort Worth; his daughter, Debby (Blane) Cooper of Greenwood, Miss.; his grandson, Bodie (Suzanne) Cooper and their children, Georgia Grace and Blane, of Union, Miss.; and his granddaughter, Roxy (Chase) Davis and their daughter, Sally, of Fayetteville, Ark. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Humane Society of choice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
