|
|
Walter W. Davis ALEDO -- Walter Wesley Davis passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. SERVICE: Memorial service for Walter will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Life Fellowship Church, 611 N Little School Road, Kennedale. He was born on April 6, 1937 in Chicago, Ill. to Walter Wessie Davis and Kathleen Agnes (Sweeney) Davis. He was married to Cynthia Lee (Briley) Davis. Walter was a retired Police Officer with the Fort Worth Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jack Kenneth Davis. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Cynthia Davis; children, Walter Kirk Davis and his fiance, Christie Tyrell; son, Warren Lee Davis and wife, Maria Amita Davis; grandchildren, Kyle Davis, Bonnie Davis, Calen Davis, River Davis; great-grandchildren, Stevie Louise Davis, Harper Jordan, Corbin Jordan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019