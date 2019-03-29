Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
(817) 572-1681
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Wesley Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Wesley Davis Obituary
Walter W. Davis ALEDO -- Walter Wesley Davis passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. SERVICE: Memorial service for Walter will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Life Fellowship Church, 611 N Little School Road, Kennedale. He was born on April 6, 1937 in Chicago, Ill. to Walter Wessie Davis and Kathleen Agnes (Sweeney) Davis. He was married to Cynthia Lee (Briley) Davis. Walter was a retired Police Officer with the Fort Worth Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jack Kenneth Davis. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Cynthia Davis; children, Walter Kirk Davis and his fiance, Christie Tyrell; son, Warren Lee Davis and wife, Maria Amita Davis; grandchildren, Kyle Davis, Bonnie Davis, Calen Davis, River Davis; great-grandchildren, Stevie Louise Davis, Harper Jordan, Corbin Jordan.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now