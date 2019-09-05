|
Wanda Archer ARLINGTON--Wanda Archer, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, and has gone to Heaven to join her parents, husband and four siblings. VISITATION: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, followed by the funeral at noon, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, in the South Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer organization of your choice. Wanda was born in Aubrey, Texas, on Oct. 19, 1931. She was a terrific Mom, the best, to her two sons, and loved her granddaughters and great-granddaughter very much. Some words that come to mind when we think of Wanda are: love, kindness, selflessness, generosity, courage, strength, hardworking, integrity, and a great Christian lady. She loved to cook and she was very good at homestyle cooking, being raised on a farm. It makes us smile just thinking about her cream gravy. Her interests besides family included her dogs, reading, walking for exercise, church activities, working in her yard, and watching all kinds of sports on television. Her favorites were her beloved Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers. She also loved watching professional golf. Wanda married her husband, O.H. "Reno" Archer, in 1952, and they moved around North Texas as their careers with Southwestern Bell sent them to numerous towns and cities, finally landing in Cleburne, in 1962. They raised their two sons there and continued their work with SW Bell until their retirement. They were happily married for over 50 years. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons and their wives, Terry (Karen) and Gary (Judy). She's also survived by her granddaughters, Ashley (Brandon) and Kelsey (Spenser); and her great-granddaughter, Avery.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019