Wanda Barrett Scheu FORT WORTH-Wanda Barrett Scheu, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2020. MEMORIALS: The family asks that any remembrance be given as donations to the and/or the North Texas Humane Society, as Mrs. Scheu was an avid animal lover. Wanda was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Shreveport La., to Willie and Ruby Barrett. She loved people. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She lived on the west side of Fort Worth for 52 years. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Hernan A. Scheu Jr. SURVIVORS: Son, Dale and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Scheu; grandson, Christopher J. Scheu and his wife, Lauren Rhodes Scheu; niece, Sharon Baker and her husband, Don; and many loving friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank staff of St. Gabriel's Hospice for taking such great care of her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020