Wanda Drusilla Boyd Young FORT WORTH--Wanda Drusilla Boyd Young was a "good and faithful servant" of her Savior, Jesus Christ, until she passed into heaven on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, just nine days before her 91st birthday. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Sagamore Baptist Church, 2301 Dottie Lynn Pkwy, Fort Worth. Wanda Drusilla Boyd Young was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Borger, Texas, to E.M. "Curly" Boyd and Lucy Dale Lindsey Boyd. She was one of eight children born and number 4 of the six who lived. After graduating a year early from Pampa High School, Dru went to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and studied nursing. She was married to Jack O. Young Jr. They had five children together and were married over 35 years before they divorced. They served together at Sagamore Hill Baptist Church in the adult and youth ministry. Their home was open to all and a "home away from home" to many students in the seminary. She later became a vital part of the ministry in the Chapel at the Villas where she lived for 14 years. Dru showed love to all she met and was loved by all who met her. Dru was preceded in death by her brothers, Lindsey and Bill; and her sisters, Altha, Doris and Elsie. SURVIVORS: This amazing wife, mother and grandmother is survived by her children, Gayle Milburn, Jack O. Young III (Melodee), Kurt M. Young (Kellene), Jeff L. Young (Patti) and Mila Joy Bentler (Jim); grandchildren, Staci Stanglin (Mike), Jason Duffin (Holly), Yardley Harris (Casey), Adam Nave (Allison), Andy Nave (Aimee), Cody Young (Samantha), Lucy Dale McVay (Anthony), Preslie Joy Agee (Ty), Bailey Young (Emilee), Kelby Rumfolo (Joe), Keller Mogensen (Nick), Greg Bentler (Julianna), Dara Young; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020