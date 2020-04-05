Home

Wanda Faye Bobo

Wanda Faye Bobo Obituary
Wanda Faye Bobo WESTWORTH VILLAGE--Wanda Faye Bobo, 75, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Freeway Church of Christ Benevolence, or to the Humanitarian International Missions (HIM) Bible Fund, c/o West Freeway Church of Christ. Wanda was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Fort Worth to Ernest R. and Faye L. Hamby Bobo. She graduated from Azle High School in 1963, received a B.S. degree from Texas Woman's University and a Master's in Education from the University of North Texas in Denton. She retired from the Dallas public schools in 1998 where she taught elementary art for 30 years. Wanda has been active in the West Freeway Church of Christ of Fort Worth, volunteering many hours at the Benevolence Center, and with children's and youth programs. She was a talented artist and blessed many with the gift of her art. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister-in-law, Betty Bobo; niece, Vicki Mercer; and nephew, Michael Mercer. SURVIVORS: Brother, James L. Bobo of Fort Worth; niece, Kay Brock; nephews, Kevin Mercer and Rick Mercer; four grandnieces; four grandnephews; and she leaves behind many friends and brother and sisters in Christ.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
