|
|
|
Wanda Houston Yandell BENBROOK -- Wanda Houston Yandell, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Monday, June 10, Western Hills Church of Christ, 8800 Chapin Road, Fort Worth. Burial: Private. MEMORIALS: , . Wanda was born June 6, 1931 in Clovis, N.M. and grew up in Abilene. She moved to Fort Worth and graduated from TCU in 1953 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Wanda worked at General Dynamics where she met her husband, Drexel Yandell. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Drexel Yandell in 2017, and her son, Kent Yandell. SURVIVORS: Son, Clay Yandell and wife, Diana of Benbrook; daughter, Gail Vollmering and husband, Gil Vollmering Jr. of Arlington; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a host of loving church family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019
Read More