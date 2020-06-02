Wanda Joyce Green ARLINGTON--Wanda Joyce Green passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. MEMORIALS: The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joyce's name to Safe Haven in Arlington, Texas, at 1010 N. Center St., Arlington, TX 76011 or safehaventx.org Attention Emily Hancock. Joyce was born to Alvin and Mona Robinson Cherry on April 10, 1947, in Dallas, Texas. She married Harry Paul Green on May 6, 1967. Joyce believed in women's independence, education, and that all women should be able to support themselves. She loved her backyard and flowers. She had impeccable style and taste. Joyce will remembered as a loving wife, mother, and "Queenie" to her three grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Joyce is survived by her husband, Harry Green; daughters, Tracy Skrasek, Laurie Green, and Mandie Green; son-in-law, John Skrasek; and grandchildren, Hunter Skrasek, Tory Skrasek, and Lindsay Green.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 2, 2020.