Wanda June Driscoll ARLINGTON--JUNE DRISCOLL passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, of complications from the COVID-19 virus. SERVICE: A celebration of June's life will be held at a later time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to one of June's favorite charities: Operation Smile (http://support.operationsmile.org/site/TR?pg=personal&fr_id=2576&px=2881567
) or Mission Arlington. (210 W. South Street, Arlington, TX 76010.) Born to Margaret Ruby and Theodore Roosevelt Miller in June 1938, in Tulsa, Okla., June was a graduate of Bixby High School. She went on to attend Oklahoma State University and became a first-generation college graduate. She took a strong work ethic from her early years on her parents' farm and continued to value education and hard work throughout her life. She was quick to supportin word and deedyoung people within and outside of her family, especially in the pursuit of education, and demonstrated respect for all who seek to better their lives through hard work. June thrived in her roles as wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Creating a beautiful and welcoming home, an extension of her hospitality, was important to her, and she was the frequent host of many games of gin rummy that may have gotten a bit competitive. Her love of beauty extended to her 30-year career selling fine jewelry with the Bailey Banks & Biddle Company following some customers throughout their lives and helping them mark many milestones along the way. June was generous and loyal to those she loved. She expected her children and grandchildren to engage with the world around them, encouraging travel. She was a faithful Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Arlington and the "Traditionals" Sunday School Class. June knew her Redeemer lives and knew that she would live with Him. June loved travel, reading, history, hymns, watching the birds at her bird feeder, and growing beautiful gardens. As you remember June, share a meal, play a game of cards, plant a flower, or take a trip. June was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, J.R. Newnham. SURVIVORS: June leaves behind many who love her, including her beloved husband and constant companion of 11 years, James Albert Driscoll, who grew up with June in Bixby, Okla. In addition to James A. Driscoll, she is survived by her brother, John and sister-in-law, Helen Miller; her children, Rob Parker and Beth Taylor of Durham, N.C., Steve and Cameron Parker of Dallas, Texas, and Debbie and Trey White of Crowley, Texas; her grandchildren, Lee, Katherine, and Parker White, and Larkin and Sallie Taylor-Parker. In addition, June is survived by a host of family and friends near and far including: Hildegard, Pam and Peter Lunk; Patty Miller and Julie Evans; Margaret Miller; Betty Joyce; Linda Clancy; Wanda, Chris, Michael, and Aaron Parker; Joe and Cindy Newnham and their children, Kaylee and Alyssa; Vikki and Carlos Miranda, and their children, Carter and Hayden; Brad Newnham and his son, Tory; Diana Driscoll Williamson; and Curtis Driscoll.