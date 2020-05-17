Wanda Ladelle Williams FORT WORTH--Wanda Cooper Williams, 86, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A family graveside service will be held in Bluebonnet Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Full obit available at dignitymemorial.com; arrangements by J.E. Foust & Son in Grapevine, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wanda's favorite charity, St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wanda retired from APHA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy E. Williams. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Billy Williams (Lavinia) and Bobby Williams (Debra); five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchlldren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.