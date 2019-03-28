|
Wanda Lee Siebern EULESS -- Wanda Lee Siebern, age 93, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Friday, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Wanda was born March 10, 1926 in Groesbeck, Texas. Living her life in St. Louis, Wanda was a buyer for Macys in her 30 years of retailing. She retired early and traveled the world, moving to Texas when her husband of 59 years passed away in 2004. She was a member of First Baptist Euless. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Siebern; her parents, Victor Roberson and Mittie Roberson of Waco, Texas; and 11 brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: daughter, Sandra Jones; son-in-law, Peter Jones; sister, Marlene Parma; brother-in-law, Rudy Parma; as well as two Grandchildren, Shannon Porras and her husband, Ruben Porras; and her grandson, Craig Yeager. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Peter Timothy Jones and Sean Jones and his wife, Rachel Jones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019