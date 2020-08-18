Wanda Leona Crow HURST--Wanda Leona Crow born July 27, 1932, in Hurst, Texas, went peacefully to her Home Eternal to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A lifelong native Texan. Mrs. Wanda Crow was preceded in death by her husband, Pat. H. Crow II; parents, L.B. "Buck" and Ola Mae Arnold; one brother, Walter Wayne "Dub" Arnold; two sisters, Mary Frances Eggers, Betty Jo Jones. Wanda is survived by one brother, Louis Ray Arnold; her children, John Robert and Debbie Sue Bullington, Suzan Renee Yocum and Mary Dawn Eady; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie, Hannah, Robert, Justin, Jason, Hunter; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to Covid-19, Celebration of Life will be determined.