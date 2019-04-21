Wanda Lou Ort CROWLEY -- Wanda Lou Rowland Ort, 81, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Chapel. Internment: Shattuck Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Chapel prior to service. Wanda was born August 14, 1937 to Carl and Alice Rowland in Fort Worth. She grew up on the family farm and always had a fondness for animals. She graduated from Arnett High School in 1955 in Arnett, Okla. Wanda continued her education and later graduated from Texas Christian University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Deaf Education. Wanda taught for 21 years in Deaf Education with Fort Worth ISD, retiring in 1996. She then became a flight attendant with American Airlines where she traveled all over the world before retiring in 2001. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and Benbrook United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir. Wanda was an avid quilter and loved gardening and being outdoors. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jay R. Shirley; sister, Thelma Roper; husband, Carl W. Ort; and great-granddaughter, Ila Mae Soria. SURVIVORS: children, Randol Shirley and wife, Terri, Keith Shirley and wife, Jeanne, Clay Shirley and wife, Kim and Julia Gregg and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Brittney Longhofer, Kristin Shirley, Matthew Shirley, Kiah Soria, Ryan Shirley, Jordan Shirley, Marcus Shirley, Brandon Shirley, Jarrod Shirley, Lindsey Shirley, Tyler Shirley, and Jessica Moriarty; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Drake; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019