|
|
Wanda Lucille Little Carlisle FORT WORTH--Wanda Lucille Little Carlisle, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Brown, Owens, & Brumley Funeral Home, Fort Worth. Graveside: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Johnsville Cemetery, Johnsville, Texas. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Brown, Owens, & Brumley, Fort Worth. Wanda was born in Iredell, Texas, but was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. In 1944, she married "the best-looking man" she'd ever seen, a marriage that lasted nearly 58 years. Their daughter, Jimmie Dee, was truly her best friend. She enjoyed an Avon sales career, loved "pretty things" and keeping a yard full of beautiful flowers, and preferred time with family (especially her granddaughters) over anything else. She was an active member of Pleasantview Baptist Church (formerly Trentman Avenue) until her health kept her from attending. She had spent the last several years at Lakewood Village Assisted Living, still making new friends and enjoying visits from her great-grandchildren. Despite experiencing a tremendous amount of loss during her lifetime, she had a spirit that didn't quit. Her family will always be grateful for her unconditional love and embodiment of strength. Wanda was preceded in death by parents, Abe and Minnie Little; husband, James Carlisle; daughter, Jimmie Dee Jones; six beloved brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: Son-in-law, Jimmy Jones; granddaughters, Jamie Jones (Rico Nunez), Jennifer Lance (Michael); great-grandchildren, Haley, Korbyn, Kinslee, Ryleigh, and Kasen. BROWN, OWENS, BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019