Wanda Nell Ferrill FORT WORTH -- Wanda Nell Reaves Ferrill went home to the Lord on June 1, 2019 in Fort Worth at the age of 88. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. Burial: Ferrill Cemetery in Comanche. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011. Wanda was born on May 30, 1931 in Trent, Texas. She started her collegiate career at the University of Texas and graduated with a Bachelor's in Education from Texas Christian University. She met her longtime sweetheart, Jack Weldon Ferrill, in 1948 during Jack's first week at the University of Texas at Austin. Wanda married Jack in 1951. They spent the majority of their lives together in Fort Worth, Texas, where Wanda made their home and taught elementary students in Fort Worth ISD at Carter Park and Greenbriar Elementary. Wanda retired from teaching in 1990. After retirement, Wanda and Jack spent as much time as they could at Jack's family ranch near Sidney in Comanche County, Texas. Wanda enjoyed taking care of her family, sewing, dancing to country and western music with Jack, quilting, playing bridge with her sisters and her co-workers, and playing 42 with friends and neighbors in Sidney. Wanda's true passion was entertaining her family including her mother and sisters, her kids, her nieces and nephews, and eventually her 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Sidney Church of Christ. Those of us who remain already miss her dearly. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Ferrill; her parents, Leroy Reaves and Imogene Adams Reaves; her sister, Irma Jean Reaves Wornell Manual; and her grandson, Brian Allen Marshall Burke. SURVIVORS: Her three children, Dianna K. (Ferrill) and husband, Mark Evatt, Beverly A. (Ferrill) and husband, William Finley, and Donald A. Ferrill and wife, T. Denise; nine grandchildren, Becky S. and husband, Alan Olson, Jaclyn R. and husband, Cody Yarborough, Amanda J. and husband, Nate McCoy, Tara Evatt Glenn, Ryan Ferrill, Heather Anne (Reise) and husband, Joerdan Kennedy, Lindsay Evatt, Kevin Evatt, and Morgan Evatt; great-grandchildren, Travis Loper, Madison Reed, Allison Reed, Kylie Yarborough, Bella Olson, Gemma Yarborough, Jaxon Evatt, Mitchell Olson, Carter McCoy, Austin Olson, Bentley McCoy, Mackenzie Evatt, Crew Yarborough, Cash Kennedy, Bailey McCoy, Canyon Kennedy, Piper Evatt, Hayden McCoy, Aiden Evatt, and Cayson Evatt.



