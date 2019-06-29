Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
Wanda Nell Vance


1938 - 2019
Wanda Nell Vance Obituary
Wanda Nell Vance NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Wanda Nell Vance, 80, of North Richland Hills went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas. Wanda was born Aug. 27, 1938, to Noel and Mabel Heard of Henrietta, Texas. She married Kenson Reeves Vance Jr. on Dec. 8, 1961. Wanda was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent countless hours as a community volunteer. Wanda lived her life showing love to all those she was around and was the consummate host. Her calming presence was one of her best qualities. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Mabel Heard of Henrietta; brother, Eddie Heard of Henrietta; and granddaughter, Katie Lynn Vance of Alvord. SURVIVORS: Husband, Kenson Reeves Vance Jr.; sister, Winzella "Sug" McKee and husband, Charles McKee; daughter, Jana Vance Mueller and husband, Frank Mueller; son, Kenson Vance III and wife, Brenda Vance; grandchildren, Bria Mueller, Jacob Mueller and Kenson Vance IV; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on June 29, 2019
