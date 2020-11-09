Wanda NicholsMarch 25, 1940 - October 31, 2020Haslet, Texas - A fun, energetic red-head adored by many, Wanda (Sewell) Nichols passed away at her home on October 31st. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1940 and graduated Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS in 1958. She married Charles Nichols and pursued her first career in the Nuclear Missile Industry. She was a 'permanent' substitute at Northwest MS and HS 1987-'90's. She then returned to working for the USPS and retired as a manager on Tour 3 at FW GMF. She was known for being compassionate, and fair. Wanda was a member of the FCVZ Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a proud descendant of Heroes from the Texas Revolution and enjoyed good times with her DRT friends. Wanda was a vibrant person with a love of conversation and was the sunshine and heart of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grand-daughter, daughters, sisters, nieces, family and many friends. She left this world to rejoin her Heavenly Father, but she will be missed terribly by all.Wanda was preceded in death 5 years by her husband Charles. Wanda is survived by her daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter, Mahaley Nichols Mack and Craig Mack, Heather Nichols, and Emily Nichols, and Merritt Mack; her sisters Nelda Hibler and Barbara Cordova, nieces Jeanna Baker and Jennifer Heinzke, their husbands, children; and many more family and friends.Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a,m. at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth followed by 1 p.m. burial at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 6-8 p.m..