1/1
Wanda Nichols
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Nichols
March 25, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Haslet, Texas - A fun, energetic red-head adored by many, Wanda (Sewell) Nichols passed away at her home on October 31st. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1940 and graduated Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS in 1958. She married Charles Nichols and pursued her first career in the Nuclear Missile Industry. She was a 'permanent' substitute at Northwest MS and HS 1987-'90's. She then returned to working for the USPS and retired as a manager on Tour 3 at FW GMF. She was known for being compassionate, and fair. Wanda was a member of the FCVZ Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a proud descendant of Heroes from the Texas Revolution and enjoyed good times with her DRT friends. Wanda was a vibrant person with a love of conversation and was the sunshine and heart of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grand-daughter, daughters, sisters, nieces, family and many friends. She left this world to rejoin her Heavenly Father, but she will be missed terribly by all.
Wanda was preceded in death 5 years by her husband Charles. Wanda is survived by her daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter, Mahaley Nichols Mack and Craig Mack, Heather Nichols, and Emily Nichols, and Merritt Mack; her sisters Nelda Hibler and Barbara Cordova, nieces Jeanna Baker and Jennifer Heinzke, their husbands, children; and many more family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a,m. at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth followed by 1 p.m. burial at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 6-8 p.m..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Burial
01:00 PM
DFW National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved