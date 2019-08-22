|
Wanda Smith ROANOKE--Wanda Smith, 80, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Justin Church of Christ. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Wanda's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Born Sept. 28, 1938, and raised in Roanoke, the daughter of John and Emily Ragsdale, Wanda was a lifelong resident of Roanoke and graduated from Northwest High School in 1956. Wanda met her husband in high school, and they were married Feb. 22, 1964. Wanda loved accounting and worked at Northwest Bank in Roanoke, along with owning her own tax preparation business for many years. Wanda was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of the Justin Church of Christ. She had a passion for history and served on the Roanoke Historical Society for many years. SURVIVORS: She leaves her husband of 55 years, James Melvin Smith; her sons, Kevon Smith (Kelli), Kurt Smith, Kirby Smith; her beloved granddaughters, Reagan Smith and Samantha Smith; her brothers, Nolin Ragsdale (Sammye) and Olin Ragsdale (Barbara); numerous nephews and nieces; and many close friends. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 8170753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019