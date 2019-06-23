|
|
Wanda Stoker FORT WORTH--Wanda Stoker passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Wanda was born July 28, 1928, in Winnsboro. She was a caring and loving mother and grandmother who served her family and others with devotion and faith. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Norris and husband, Phill; son, Rickey Stoker; grandchildren, Rachel, Joey, Brandon, Jarrod, Summer, and Philip; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019