Wanda Summers HALTOM CITY--Wanda F. Summers passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, officiated by Pastor William Mathews. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 64 years, Ray Summers; their daughter, Pam LeBaron and her spouse, Eddie; grandsons, Jason Eastep and Ryan LeBaron; granddaughter, Kelly Horkan and her spouse, Trish; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces; and many wonderful friends.