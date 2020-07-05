1/1
Wanda Summers
Wanda Summers HALTOM CITY--Wanda F. Summers passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, officiated by Pastor William Mathews. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 64 years, Ray Summers; their daughter, Pam LeBaron and her spouse, Eddie; grandsons, Jason Eastep and Ryan LeBaron; granddaughter, Kelly Horkan and her spouse, Trish; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces; and many wonderful friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
