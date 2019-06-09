|
Wanda W. Lauppe FORT WORTH--Wanda W. Lauppe went to join her loving husband, Don, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Mausoleum. Wanda was born April 6, 1926, to Roy and Nellie Rogers in Moran, Texas. She married Don Lauppe on April 2, 1973. She started working at General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin) in 1944, and worked for 30 years before retiring as a secretary in the photo lab. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Don. SURVIVORS: Nieces, Janece Ragan and Linda Winborn; niece-in-law, Carolyn Schuler; and nephew-in-law, Ronnie Lauppe and wife, Virginia.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019