|
|
Wanda Wyline Gilley RICHLAND HILLS--Wanda Wyline Gilley, 87, passed from this world to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service was held in Greenwood Memorial Park. Wanda was born June 4, 1932, in Cement City, Texas. Having worked primarily at Harris Hospital, Fort Worth, until her retirement, she then spent much of her time caring for her loved ones and friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her husbands, Willy Brown and JC Gilley; daughter, Linda Joyce Pilot; three sisters; and three brothers. A special note of appreciation to Wanda's angels on Earth at Harris Hospital, H-E-B, who cared for her in her final days, especially to charge nurses, Julie and Marcie; techs, Teresa and Sonya; and hospice nurse, Linda. SURVIVORS: One of two daughters; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. John 5:24: "Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life. ... He does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life."
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020