Warren David Nicoll FORT WORTH--Warren David Nicoll of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather to all that knew and loved him. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Warren, you may call Dr. Delphinium Designs and Events, 214-525-1284. Warren was born Dec. 23, 1948, in New Orleans, La. He grew up in New Orleans and moved to Grapevine, Texas, with his wife, Diane, and two children in 1987. He worked for Delta Airlines at the New Orleans and DFW airports and retired after 32 years of service. Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Bates Nicoll; his parents, Warren and Marie Nicoll; sister, Jeanne Guarady. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Troy Nicoll of North Richland Hills, Texas; daughter, Tiffany Tucker and husband, Brian Tucker, of Fort Worth, Texas. Warren was a proud "Paw Paw" to Brady Tucker, Dylan Nicoll, Lauren Tucker and Layne Nicoll. He is also survived by siblings, Kathy Martin, Gary Nicoll and Keith Nicoll of the New Orleans area.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019
