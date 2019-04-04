Resources More Obituaries for Warren Ross Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Warren Gamaliel Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers Warren G. Ross GRANBURY -- Warren Gamaliel Ross, passed away Friday night, March 29, at Lake Granbury Medical Center. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel, with Pastor Don Kelley officiating. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Pallbearers: Greg Ross, Lee Stoudenmire, Mark Monzingo, Ryan Stoudenmire, Kent Keith and Phillip Humphries. MEMORIALS: To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Warren G. Ross please visit www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com Warren was born, first of a set of twins, on May 26, 1922, in Benham, Ky., to Charlie and Hattie Goins Ross, the youngest of eight children born to that union. He met the love of his life, Patsy Jeanne Griffin, on a blind date in Fort Worth, in 1953, and after that first date he did not date another girl, and they were married eight months later on Oct. 2, 1953. Now it was clear why he had chosen to move so far away from his family and the region of his birth, God had a bride in mind for him and they had 65 plus wonderful years together. Their firstborn of four children, Pamela Jeanne was born one week before their first anniversary on Sept, 25, 1954, followed by Wendell Gregson born Sept. 29, 1956, Sheila Renee on April 20, 1960, and Beverly Kay on May 6, 1963. Warren was a diligent student and graduated from Lynch High School in 1940, where he was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school he briefly worked at the Lynch Coal Mine before he joined the U.S. Army in 1942, and was deployed to Europe in 1943, where he served for two years. He returned back home to Kentucky in 1946 after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in December 1945, just a few months before his father's death in 1947. He then attended University courses at the University of Kentucky but left before obtaining his degree though he had a spectacular business career in the aerospace industry at Vought Aeronautics in Texas, finally retiring with Lockheed Martin in 1988. In 1975, he and Patsy and their young family moved from Fort Worth to Granbury where they enjoyed the benefits of their retirement years with an ever-growing family and was always happiest to welcome each and every new "punky chunk" grandchild or great-grandchild born to his own kids and their children later on. Warren was a third degree Mason of the Kentucky Masonic Fields Lodge No. 832, F. & A.M. where he was a lifetime member. He was also raised to love God and was a member of the Acton United Methodist Church, were he and Patsy have been members since joining in 1975. He raised his children to be good and loving Christians as well. He loved to take his family on vacations to many locations across the midwest mostly and made several visits each year to his mother and other family at the home in Virginia he had helped purchase for her when her home burned to the ground in Lynch in the early 50s. Son, Greg, lives in the family home in Jonesville, Virginia. Warren was preceded in death by his twin brother, Wallace Ross; parents, Charlie and Hattie Ross; sisters, Pearl, Virginia and Etta Mae; infant sister, Grace; brothers, George and Henry; and son-in-law, James Bass. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Patsy Ross; daughters, Pamela Bass, Sheila Stoudenmire and husband, Lee, and Beverly Ross-Keith; son, Greg Ross; grandchildren, Nina Ross Humphries and husband, Phillip, Jessica Ross and fiance, Brian McInnes, Ryan Stoudenmire and wife, Brittney, Lindsay Stoudenmire Miller and husband, Ben, Taylor Schumacher and husband, Allan, Kaytelyn Ross and David Keith; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Presley Ross Humphries, and Noah and Wyatt Stoudenmire.



