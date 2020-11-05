Warren Shipman
July 24, 1930 - November 3, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Warren W. Shipman III
Warren W. Shipman III went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 3, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth on July 24, 1930 to Warren W. Shipman Jr and Elizabeth Wardlaw Shipman. He attended South Hi Mount Elementary, Stripling Middle and Arlington Heights High School. He could be tempted to recount gridiron glory from his days as an all-district 145-pound end at Arlington Heights.
After graduating Arlington Heights, Warren went to Washington and Lee University for one year prior to transferring to the University of Texas at Austin for undergraduate and law school degrees. At The University he was a member and the President of Phi Delta Theta and he was a member of the Texas Cowboys.
He met his wife, Diane Lehman, while at The University and they married in 1954. After graduating law school, he served for three years as a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corp (JAG). After serving in the JAG, he returned to Fort Worth where he joined the law firm of what later became Godfrey, Decker, McMackin, Shipman and McLane. He later became Of Counsel at Cantey Hanger. He served on the Board of the Texas State Bar and was on the Board of Law Examiners for 11 years.
Warren loved Fort Worth and was actively involved in the community. He was a founding Board Member of Streams & Valleys, served as President of the Day Care Board, and was an integral part of organizing a group of mentors for the I Have a Dream Foundation. Warren was an avid reader and chose to share this passion with school age children as a volunteer reading tutor at Van Zandt Guinn Elementary for many years. He served as President of the Exchange Club and also served as Secretary for many years. He was an active member at First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and Youth Sponsor. Later he joined Christ Chapel Bible Church.
He had but one request of an obituary that it be mentioned that he was Captain of the Patrols at South Hi Mount Elementary. It must have been an elite unit.
Warren loved people and was truly interested in them. There were no strangers as he liked to greet and meet all. He was fun-loving and loved by many. He will be greatly missed.
Warren is survived by his wife of 66 years Diane Lehman Shipman. He is also survived by his son Ware and wife Nancy, son Randy and wife May, and son Alan and wife Roxanne; 5 grandchildren, Katie, Ware and wife Brooke, David, Lauren and Will.
Funeral service will be private but there will be a Celebration of Life from 2:30 – 5pm on Friday November 6, 2020 on the lawn at Shady Oaks Country Club. Memorials may be made to Young Life, Communities in Schools, or a charity of choice
.