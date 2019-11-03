|
Warren Thomas "Tom" Gillum AZLE -- Warren Thomas "Tom" Gillum, 75, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at White's Azle Funeral Home. Interment: Perrin Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at White's Azle Funeral Home prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make donations to: St Jude's, Alzheimer Assoc. or . Warren Tom Gillum was born February 23, 1944 in Frederick, Okla. to Dean and Warren Gillum. They moved to Texas where he attended school in Lake Worth. He married his college sweetheart and they were together for 56 years. For 47 of those years they made their home in Springtown. Tom worked at General Motors for 30 1/2 years in the paint department and after retirement did contract work for 12 years in the U. S., Canada and Mexico. Out of all of his hobbies, golf was his favorite. Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Renee Gillum. SURVIVORS: Wife, Donny Gillum and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019