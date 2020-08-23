Warren Thomas Leake ARLINGTON--Warren Thomas Leake, 94, went home with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 14, 2020, in DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Crossroads Christian Church, 6450 S. TX 360, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 (https://www.crossroadschristian.org/
) or to the charity of your choosing. Born March 18, 1926, in Quincy, Mass., he served in the Army Air Corps in World War II, and worked afterwards as the business manager for the Vandergriff family and auto dealerships for 47 years. Over the years, he enjoyed serving the church, the Boy Scouts of America, sailing , reading and remodeling houses. SURVIVORS: Warren is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dolores Ewing Bunce Leake; their boys, Warren (Skip) Leake Jr. (Michele) of Fort Worth, Charles Leake of Arlington, Scott Leake (Susan) of Arlington, Rick Bunce (Janet) of Hernando, Fla., Mike Bunce (Rose) of Kearney, Mo., John Bunce of The Woodlands, Texas; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.