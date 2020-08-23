1/1
Warren Thomas Leake
1926 - 2020
Warren Thomas Leake ARLINGTON--Warren Thomas Leake, 94, went home with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 14, 2020, in DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Crossroads Christian Church, 6450 S. TX 360, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 (https://www.crossroadschristian.org/) or to the charity of your choosing. Born March 18, 1926, in Quincy, Mass., he served in the Army Air Corps in World War II, and worked afterwards as the business manager for the Vandergriff family and auto dealerships for 47 years. Over the years, he enjoyed serving the church, the Boy Scouts of America, sailing , reading and remodeling houses. SURVIVORS: Warren is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dolores Ewing Bunce Leake; their boys, Warren (Skip) Leake Jr. (Michele) of Fort Worth, Charles Leake of Arlington, Scott Leake (Susan) of Arlington, Rick Bunce (Janet) of Hernando, Fla., Mike Bunce (Rose) of Kearney, Mo., John Bunce of The Woodlands, Texas; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
