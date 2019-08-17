|
Walter S. Hawrylak KELLER--Walter Stephen Hawrylak, 72, of Keller, Texas, was called to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, Texas, 76034, with lunch to follow. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 South Main St., Keller, Texas; the rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Good Shepherd Building Fund, or the Platelet Disorder Support Association. Walt was born July 4, 1947, to Walter and Ann Hawrylak in Cleveland, Ohio. Walt and his wife, Barb, just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary after beginning their love story in the halls of Lincoln High School. After graduating from Ohio Northern University, Walt started his career as an accountant at KPMG, moved to Sea World in Orlando, and rose through the ranks of several amusement parks to become a senior executive at Six Flags. He retired in 2017. During his retirement, Walt enjoyed long walks and bike rides, and immersed himself in several volunteer opportunities. He was heavily involved at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, serving as a sacristan, lead eucharistic minister, altar server coach, and Stephen Ministry leader. He also participated in Bible study and was a member of the finance committee. Walt and Barb enjoyed taking their children and grandchildren on family vacations every summer. Walt was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Lisco (Bernie). SURVIVORS: Walt is survived by his wife, Barb; his daughter, Lisa Sukow of San Antonio, Texas, and her husband, Chris, and children, Justin, Kelly, and Jason; his daughter, Wendy Crawford of Alpharetta, Ga., and her husband, Dave, and children, Lauren, Allison, and Ryan; his brothers, Tom Hawrylak (Linda) and Rich Hawrylak (Dianne); and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019